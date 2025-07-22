Victor Caratini News: Idle Tuesday

Caratini is not the the Astros' lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Since Caratini had his last off day July 6, he has gone 15-for-40 with two home runs and thee walks in a 10 game span. As he takes a seat Tuesday, Yainer Diaz has the start behind the plate and Jose Altuve is serving as the designated hitter. With Altuve not in the field, Cooper Hummel inters the lineup in left field Tuesday.