Victor Caratini headshot

Victor Caratini News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Caratini is not the the Astros' lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Since Caratini had his last off day July 6, he has gone 15-for-40 with two home runs and thee walks in a 10 game span. As he takes a seat Tuesday, Yainer Diaz has the start behind the plate and Jose Altuve is serving as the designated hitter. With Altuve not in the field, Cooper Hummel inters the lineup in left field Tuesday.

