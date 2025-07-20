Victor Caratini News: Plates three Sunday

Caratini went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI double and an RBI single during Sunday's 11-3 win over the Mariners.

Caratini drove in at least three Astros for the fifth time this season and notched his sixth three-hit game of the year. The 31-year-old has recorded a hit in 12 of his 13 games in July, going 20-for-52 with four homers and 17 RBI. He's slashing .272/.321/.447 overall.