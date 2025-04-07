Fantasy Baseball
Victor Robles Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 2:59pm

Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a dislocated left shoulder.

Robles suffered a left shoulder injury while making an outstanding catch in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants, and the 27-year-old outfielder is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Dominic Canzone was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

Victor Robles
Seattle Mariners
