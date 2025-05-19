Vidal Brujan News: Heading back to bench

Brujan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Brujan went 3-for-7 with two RBI and a run while starting at third base in both of the Cubs' last two games, but both he and Jon Berti will be in store for more limited playing time at the hot corner moving forward after Chicago recalled Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Since returning from the injured list April 15, Brujan has logged just 17 total plate appearances in 16 games.