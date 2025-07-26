Vidal Brujan News: Tallies three hits in loss

Brujan went 3-for-4 in Friday's 12-5 loss to the White Sox.

Brujan set a new season high in hits, surpassing the two hits he compiled against this same White Sox club back on May 18. The 27-year-old, who started at third base Friday, isn't seeing a ton of playing time, and his role might be reduced further if the Cubs acquire a reinforcement for the hot corner before the trade deadline.