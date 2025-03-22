Vinnie Pasquantino Injury: Exits with leg injury

Pasquantino was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers due to an apparent leg injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Pasquantino pulled up favoring his right leg on his way to first base while attempting to beat a double play in the fifth inning. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but the severity of his injury won't be known until the Royals are able to take a closer look at him.