Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Guerrero (forearm) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Boston.

Manager John Scheider said Friday morning that Guerrero was likely to be in Friday's lineup, but Guerrero will actually be on the bench. The first baseman was hit by a pitch in the forearm Thursday, and his X-rays came back negative. He should still be considered day-to-day going forward, but his status is certainly worth monitoring.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now