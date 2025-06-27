Vladimir Guerrero Injury: Should play Friday
Manager John Schneider said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Guerrero (forearm) is likely to be in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old slugger had an injury scare Thursday against the Guardians when he was hit by a pitch in the right forearm, but he was diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays came back negative and appears to have avoided a serious injury. Even if Guerrero ends up receiving a rest day Friday in Boston, it sounds as though he should be back in the lineup quickly for Toronto.
