Vladimir Guerrero News: Goes yard Tuesday
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and an RBI single during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Guerrero fell a triple short of the cycle Tuesday, collecting his first three-hit outing since May 9. The first baseman tagged Brandon Pfaadt for a solo homer in the third inning, marking Guerrero's ninth homer of the campaign. It's been a down year for Guerrero, who's slashing .281/.380/.434 in 313 plate appearances after slashing .323/.396/.544 in 2024. He's also on pace to fall short of his 2024 totals in home runs, doubles, RBI and runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now