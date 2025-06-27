Menu
Vladimir Guerrero News: Late addition to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 8:55pm

Guerrero (forearm) is now playing first and batting third Friday against Boston, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Guerrero wasn't initially in Friday's lineup due to a bruised right forearm, but after he hit in the cage, the Blue Jays opted to insert the first baseman into their starting nine, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Alan Roden was bumped from the lineup to make way for Guerrero.

Toronto Blue Jays
