Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Out of lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Guerrero is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

There has been nothing yet to suggest a new injury is in play, so it seems Guerrero is simply getting a mental and physical break after an 0-for-5, three-strikeout showing in Thursday's series finale against the Yankees. Will Wagner will start at first base and bat eighth against right-hander Kyle Hendricks.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now