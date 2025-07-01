Vladimir Guerrero News: Plays hero in three-RBI night

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Yankees.

After getting the Blue Jays on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout, Guerrero capped a four-run sixth with an absolute rocket past Jazz Chisholm at third base to bring home two more, a ball that left his bat with an exit velocity of 115.7 mph. Guerrero puts a very productive June in the books having slashed .290/.383/.516 with nine doubles, four homers, three steals, 18 runs and 18 RBI in 25 games.