Walker Buehler News: No-decision vs. former team

Buehler did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Buehler's final line certainly could have looked a lot worse, as the right-hander struggled again with his command -- Buehler's issued 23 walks over just 34 innings in his last seven starts. His ERA now sits at a subpar 5.72 on the year with a 1.54 WHIP and 71:41 K:BB across 18 starts (89.2 innings). Buehler is currently lined up to face the Astros at home in his next outing.