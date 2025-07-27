Walker Buehler News: No-decision vs. former team
Buehler did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.
Buehler's final line certainly could have looked a lot worse, as the right-hander struggled again with his command -- Buehler's issued 23 walks over just 34 innings in his last seven starts. His ERA now sits at a subpar 5.72 on the year with a 1.54 WHIP and 71:41 K:BB across 18 starts (89.2 innings). Buehler is currently lined up to face the Astros at home in his next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now