Buehler was just recently demoted to the bullpen and has now been cut loose by Boston after collecting a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB over 112.1 innings covering 22 starts and one relief appearance. The Red Sox will be responsible for what remains of his $18.05 million salary, as well as a $3 million buyout of his 2026 option. Buehler will get another opportunity elsewhere, but he simply hasn't been the same pitcher since his second Tommy John surgery, holding a 5.42 ERA and 17.4 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of the 2024 season.