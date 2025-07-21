Walker Buehler News: Seven strong frames in Philadelphia

Buehler didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Phillies, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out four.

Buehler tallied his second straight quality start and just his sixth of the season so far, and he pounded the zone for 61 strikes among his 89 pitches. Monday also marked the third time this year that the 30-year-old right-hander tossed at least six innings while allowing one run or fewer, but he's failed to post at least five punchouts in any of his last six outings. Buehler holds a 5.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 67:36 K:BB over 85 frames, and he remains a mostly hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of a scary matchup versus the Dodgers slated for this weekend.