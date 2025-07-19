Wandy Peralta News: Nabs victory in relief Friday

Peralta (4-1) earned the win over Washington on Friday, allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Jason Adam gave up a pair of runs in the eighth frame to allow the Nationals to tie the game, and the All-Star reliever was pulled with runners on the corners and two outs. Peralta entered and got out of the inning when Josh Bell was caught attempting to steal second base. San Diego then plated five runs in the top of the ninth, putting Peralta in line for the win, which he closed out with a scoreless bottom of the frame. It was the first time in 14 appearances that the southpaw was involved in a decision -- over his previous 13 outings, he had no wins, losses, holds, or saves but logged a solid 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings.