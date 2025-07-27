Menu
Warming Bernabel News: Smacks first big-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Bernabel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

Making just his second big-league start, Bernabel was responsible for the entirety of Colorado's offense Sunday with his second-inning homer off Tomoyuki Sugano. The 23-year-old Bernabel is now 2-for-6 to start his major-league career after batting .301 with eight homers and an .806 OPS across 75 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this year. He should see regular playing time in the Rockies' infield following Ryan McMahon's trade to the Yankees.

