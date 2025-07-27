Warming Bernabel News: Smacks first big-league homer
Bernabel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Orioles.
Making just his second big-league start, Bernabel was responsible for the entirety of Colorado's offense Sunday with his second-inning homer off Tomoyuki Sugano. The 23-year-old Bernabel is now 2-for-6 to start his major-league career after batting .301 with eight homers and an .806 OPS across 75 games with Triple-A Albuquerque this year. He should see regular playing time in the Rockies' infield following Ryan McMahon's trade to the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now