Wellington Aracena News: Traded to Baltimore

Aracena and Cameron Foster were acquired by the Orioles from the Mets on Friday in exchange for Gregory Soto, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old was rising fast in New York's system and is now being moved in order to acquire a left-handed reliever. Aracena has a 2.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB across 64.1 innings with Single-A St. Lucie this season.