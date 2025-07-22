Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Wikelman Gonzalez headshot

Wikelman Gonzalez News: Returns to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The right-hander was called up by Chicago over the weekend but will head back to Charlotte with Davis Martin (forearm) returning from the injured list to start Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Gonzalez has appeared in three games for the White Sox this season and allowed two earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over five innings.

Wikelman Gonzalez
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now