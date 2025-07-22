Wikelman Gonzalez News: Returns to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The right-hander was called up by Chicago over the weekend but will head back to Charlotte with Davis Martin (forearm) returning from the injured list to start Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Gonzalez has appeared in three games for the White Sox this season and allowed two earned runs with a 5:4 K:BB over five innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now