Will Benson News: On bench against southpaw

Benson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After starting in each of the Reds' last eight games, the lefty-hitting Benson will take a seat while the Rockies send southpaw Austin Gomber to the hill. Though Benson has been holding down a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield since around the middle of May, he could be in danger of losing out on regular starts versus righties after the Reds activated Jake Fraley from the injured list Saturday. Benson ended up getting the nod in right field over Fraley against Rockies righty Bradley Blalock in Saturday's 4-3 win, going 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.