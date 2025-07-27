Will Klein News: Moving down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Klein to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
He'll give up his spot in the Los Angeles bullpen to Blake Treinen (forearm), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his four-week stay with the Dodgers, Klein made eight relief appearances and gave up six runs (four earned) on nine hits and eight walks over seven innings.
