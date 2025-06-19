Will Smith News: Belts walk-off, pinch-hit homer

Smith hit a solo homer as a pinch hitter in a 4-3 win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Smith began the contest on the bench, continuing his regular routine of resting every three games. However, the star backstop was called upon to pinch hit with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning and came through with a walk-off solo shot to right-center field. Smith extended his on-base streak to 10 games with the blast, and he's batting .378 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored over that stretch. As a pinch hitter this season, Smith has gone 4-for-7, and he's batting a robust .333 overall on the campaign to lead the National League.