Will Smith News: Continues power surge Saturday

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Smith had two of the Dodgers' four extra-base hits, stroking a double in the second inning and adding a solo blast in the sixth. The backstop has gone deep three times in his past five games after knocking just six homers over his first 57 contests. Smith began June with no hits in his first three games, but since then he's posted a 1.135 OPS with four home runs, 11 RBI and 13 runs across 13 matchups.