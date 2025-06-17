Will Smith News: Goes yard in three-hit game

Smith went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Smith put the Dodgers ahead 5-3 with his sixth-inning blast. The catcher has logged five multi-hit efforts and six extra-base hits over his last nine games, going 13-for-36 (.361) in that span. Smith's .947 OPS ranks second among all qualified catchers in the majors this season, trailing only Cal Raleigh (.998). Smith is also batting .330 with seven homers, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, two stolen bases and one triple over 58 contests.