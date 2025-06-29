Will Smith News: Goes yard Sunday

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Royals.

Smith smashed a 421-foot solo shot to center off Kansas City reliever Steven Cruz to notch his 10th long ball of the season. It marked the 121st career homer for the Los Angeles backstop, as he has now reached double-digit homers in five consecutive seasons. Smith continues to be an elite option at catcher thanks to a .318/.413/.532 slash line with 43 RBI and 40 runs scored across 264 total plate appearances.