Will Smith News: Lifts homer

Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Smith clubbed a two-out, solo homer off Brandon Eisert in the first inning, marking the catcher's 11th long ball of the campaign. The catcher also drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Freddie Freeman to deliver a walk-off RBI single to cap off a three-run ninth frame. In his last 11 games, Smith is 12-for-35 (.343) with five home runs and a 6:8 BB:K.