Will Smith News: Pops homer Monday
Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Padres.
Smith did his damage early, supplying a sacrifice fly in the first inning before his homer in the third. The catcher opened June in an 0-for-9 skid, but he's since gone 5-for-17 with three extra-base hits over his last four contests. For the season, he's maintained a .320/.423/.503 slash line with six homers, 36 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases over 53 games.
