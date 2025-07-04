Menu
Will Smith News: Provides lone run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

Smith went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 18-1 loss to the Astros.

Smith was the only Dodger to put together a successful effort at the plate against Houston's pitching duo of Lance McCullers and Jason Alexander. It's been a strong stretch of late for Smith, who has gone 14-for-37 (.378) with six homers and seven RBI over his last 12 games. The catcher is at a .330/.433/.564 slash line with 12 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored, two stolen bases, 15 doubles and one triple over 69 contests.

