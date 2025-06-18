Menu
Will Smith News: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Smith is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.

Smith will be on the bench for the start of Wednesday's game while Dalton Rushing serves behind home plate and bats ninth. Smith has reached base safely in each of his last nine starts, and over that span he has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with 10 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
