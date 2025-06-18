Will Smith News: Sitting Wednesday
Smith is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.
Smith will be on the bench for the start of Wednesday's game while Dalton Rushing serves behind home plate and bats ninth. Smith has reached base safely in each of his last nine starts, and over that span he has gone 13-for-36 (.361) with 10 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI.
