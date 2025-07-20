Will Vest News: Collects 16th save

Vest earned the save in Sunday's 2-1 win at Texas, striking out two while retiring all four batters faced.

The Detroit closer required only nine pitches, eight of which were strikes, to secure his fourth multi-inning save of the season. Vest looked sharp in this bounce-back performance after suffering a blown save in his last appearance against Seattle on July 13 before the All-Star break. The right-handed reliever now sports a 2.28 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB across 44.1 total innings.