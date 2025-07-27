Will Vest News: Takes loss Saturday

Vest (5-2) allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief to take the loss in Saturday's 6-1 defeat to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

With the game tied 0-0 through seven innings following a dazzling start by Tarik Skubal, Vest let things get away in the eighth. It was the first time the veteran righty allowed more than one run in an appearance since June 15, and he had posted a stellar 0.96 ERA in nine games since then. Overall, Vest still has a solid 2.58 ERA across 45.1 innings this season to go along with 51 strikeouts, and he should be able to bounce back from the rough outing and get back to closing out games for the Tigers.