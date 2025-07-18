Willi Castro News: Blasts 10th homer in defeat

Castro went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to Colorado.

Castro crushed his 10th homer of the campaign, also posting his second three-RBI showing in his past three outings. The utility man has settled in nicely following a rough start to the season, which saw him post a .227 batting average and .364 slugging percentage through April 16. Since May began, Castro is slashing .276/.374/.469 with 18 extra-base hits, 35 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 223 plate appearances.