Willson Contreras Injury: Aiming for return Monday

Contreras (back) may return to the Cardinals' lineup Monday versus the Orioles, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was once again sidelined for Sunday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, missing his third straight game with back spasms. Manager Oli Marmol said following the contest that the catcher is doing "better" and that he hopes Contreras will start Monday's series opener in Baltimore. Considering Contreras was able to move around the field and take batting practice Sunday, he appears to be on track for a return to the lineup in the near future.