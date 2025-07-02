Willson Contreras Injury: Idle with bruised wrist

Contreras (wrist) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Contreras will be held out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale after he was forced out of Tuesday's 1-0 loss due to a left wrist contusion, which he sustained when he was hit by a 99-mile-per-hour Paul Skenes fastball. With a team off day looming Thursday, Contreras will get two full days to heal before potentially rejoining the lineup in Friday's series opener with the Cubs. Alec Burleson will cover first base Wednesday in Contreras' stead.