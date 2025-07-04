Willson Contreras News: Back in action Friday
Contreras (wrist) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday against the Cubs.
Contreras was held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates due to a left wrist contusion, but he's good to go following Thursday's team off day. The 33-year-old has been productive at the plate since the start of June with nine doubles, five homers and an .878 OPS in 28 games.
