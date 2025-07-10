Willson Contreras News: Hits 12th homer

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.

Contreras took Jackson Rutledge deep in the seventh inning for a solo home run, bringing his season total up to 12 round trippers. The outing continued a solid stretch of play at the plate, as Contreras is 12-for-47 (.255) with seven runs scored and a 4:8 BB:K in his last 11 games. He's slashing .254/.343/.430 in 2025.