Willson Contreras News: Homers, swipes bag in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and a stolen base in a 9-6 win against Cleveland on Saturday.

Contreras provided an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning with a 430-foot solo blast. Prior to that, he reached base twice and swiped third base in the seventh frame. This was the first time this season that Contreras has homered and stolen a base in the same game. He had been in the midst of a cold spell coming into Saturday, batting .182 with 15 strikeouts over his previous 44 at-bats.

Willson Contreras
St. Louis Cardinals
