Willy Adames News: Plays hero Friday

Adames went 3-for-7 with a double, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Mariners.

Adames hit an RBI double in the fifth inning to give the Giants a 6-5 lead. That was one of many twists and turns in the game, which ended with his two-run, walk-off single in the 11th. He doubled his hit total for the season and is now batting .200 (6-for-30) with six RBI and three runs scored over seven contests. Adames also logged his first steal of the campaign, and he could be a contributor with his speed after a career-high 21 thefts in 2024 with the Brewers.