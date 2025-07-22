Menu
Wilmer Flores News: Collects four RBI in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Flores went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Atlanta.

Tuesday marked Flores' fourth game of the season with at least four RBI, and it was his first such effort since May 16 versus the Athletics. The veteran infielder has undergone a significant cooldown following a torrid start to the year, which saw him drive in 46 runs through his first 57 outings. Since the start of June, Flores is slashing .233/.321/.328 with two big flies, five doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored covering 134 plate appearances.

