Wilmer Flores News: Multi-hit effort in loss

Flores went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 9-5 loss to Atlanta.

The 33-year-old first baseman got the starting nod against right-hander Bryce Elder and lined a double to right field in the second inning before coming around to score. Flores later added a single in the fourth, marking his third multi-hit effort over his last seven games. During that span, he's slashed .320/.370/.360 with two runs scored and one double across 27 plate appearances.