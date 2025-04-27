Wilyer Abreu News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Abreu is not in the Red Sox's starting lineup against the Guardians on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Guardians are sending southpaw Logan Allen to the hill for Sunday's rubber match, so the lefty-hitting Abreu will begin the contest in the dugout while Rob Refsnyder starts in right field and bats fifth. Since the beginning of April, Abreu is slashing .221/.326/.390 with three stolen bases, 11 runs scored, three home runs and 12 RBI in 89 plate appearances.