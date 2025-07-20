Wilyer Abreu News: Two homers in win

Abreu went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a solo home run during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.

All six of Boston's runs came in the seventh and eighth innings. Abreu led the charge, going yard in both frames. Sunday's performance marked Abreu's fourth multi-homer game of 2025 and brought his homer total to 20 in 310 plate appearances. The 25-year-old had one hit in his last 12 at-bats before the game. In 33 at-bats before that, Abreu hit .303 with five homers.