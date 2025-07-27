Wyatt Langford News: Provides key hit early in win

Langford went 2-for-3 with a three-run double, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over Atlanta.

Langford opened the scoring with the productive two-bagger in the first inning, setting the tone as the Rangers took early control against Atlanta starter Bryce Elder. Prior to Sunday, Langford was in a deep slump, having gone just 3-for-34 with a 4:18 BB:K over his previous 10 games since a four-hit effort July 11 versus the Astros. He got a one-time look at leadoff versus Detroit on July 20, but he's spent the last five games in the No. 6 spot. The 23-year-old outfielder is at a .233/.315/.413 slash line with 15 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 85 contests this season.