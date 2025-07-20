Xander Bogaerts News: Crushes grand slam in win
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
Bogaerts got the scoring started early with a grand slam off MacKenzie Gore in the first inning, marking his first long ball since June 29. The 32-year-old has now hit safely in nine of his past 11 games, tallying five multi-hit efforts along with five runs scored, five RBI and three steals during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .267/.344/.378 with six home runs, 35 RBI, 41 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 393 plate appearances.
