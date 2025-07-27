Xander Bogaerts News: Slugs seventh homer

Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Cardinals.

The San Diego shortstop added his team's eighth run of the contest when he launched a 375-foot long ball off St. Louis reliever Andre Granillo in the seventh. Bogaerts has been a steady performer in July, hitting .292 (24-for-82) with two homers, three steals, 10 runs scored and six RBI across 22 games. Through 423 total plate appearances, the 32-year-old is slashing .265/.339/.383 with 16 steals, 45 runs scored and 36 RBI.