Hiraldo walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the ninth inning and allowed Nathaniel Lowe to hit a game-tying two-run home run with no outs. While Hiraldo responded by striking out back-to-back hitters, he then walked three straight to load the bases before getting Trevor Story to ground into a fielder's choice. Baltimore is searching for a trustworthy closer to finish out the 2025 campaign, as Felix Bautista (shoulder) won't be back until 2026. Hiraldo located just 12 of his 34 pitches for strikes.