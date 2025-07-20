Yariel Rodriguez News: Picks up second save

Rodriguez turned in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over San Francisco.

With Jeff Hoffman having pitched in the Jays' previous two games, it was Rodriguez who got the call in the ninth Sunday. The right-hander made quick work of the Giants, retiring the side on just seven pitches, to extend his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings while picking up his second save of the year. The 28-year-old Rodriguez has impressed in a setup role this season, working to a 2.37 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 49.1 innings.