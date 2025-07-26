Menu
Yerry De Los Santos News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

The Yankees reinstated De Los Santos (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

De Los Santos landed on the injured list in mid-June due to elbow discomfort, but after two rehab outings in the minors, he'll now rejoin the Yankees' bullpen. The 27-year-old carries a 1.80 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP through 20 innings with New York this year and should take on a middle-relief role now that he's healthy.

