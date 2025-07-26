Yerry De Los Santos News: Activated from IL

The Yankees reinstated De Los Santos (elbow) from the injured list Saturday.

De Los Santos landed on the injured list in mid-June due to elbow discomfort, but after two rehab outings in the minors, he'll now rejoin the Yankees' bullpen. The 27-year-old carries a 1.80 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP through 20 innings with New York this year and should take on a middle-relief role now that he's healthy.