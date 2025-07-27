Yoan Moncada Injury: Out Sunday with hand injury

Moncada (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Moncada is nursing a right hand contusion after he was knocked out of Saturday's 7-2 loss when he was struck by a pitch. Fortunately for Moncada, X-rays came back negative, so the Angels are optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup after getting at least one day off. Kevin Newman will spell Moncada at third base Sunday.