Yoan Moncada News: Hitting bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 9:40am

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Moncada will take a seat for the second time through the first three games of the second half, with both his absences coming against left-handed pitchers. The switch hitter has gone 2-for-19 versus southpaws this season, which is a stark contrast to his .945 OPS against righties. Kevin Newman is starting at third base Sunday, as it appears he and Moncada are working in a loose platoon.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
